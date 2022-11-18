Celebrating bluegrass legend Peter Rowan

Congratulations to Peter Rowan on turning 80 this year and for his recent Grammy nomination! Peter’s latest release “Calling You From My Mountain” was nominated for best bluegrass album by the Grammys a few days ago.

KALW celebrates Peter Rowan’s 80th and his achievements over the last six decades this Saturday 3 pm PST on “Folk Music & Beyond.” Peter talks about his collaborations with Bill Monroe, David Grisman, Jerry Garcia, Billy Strings, and Tibetan singer Yungchen Lhamo. This special 2-hour program will include some of the notable highlights from his long career in music.

Join us for our Peter Rowan special this Saturday on Folk Music and Beyond from 3 p.m.