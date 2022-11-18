© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Celebrating bluegrass legend Peter Rowan

KALW | By JoAnn Mar
Published November 18, 2022 at 12:06 PM PST
Peter Rowan 80th

Congratulations to Peter Rowan on turning 80 this year and for his recent Grammy nomination! Peter’s latest release “Calling You From My Mountain” was nominated for best bluegrass album by the Grammys a few days ago.

KALW celebrates Peter Rowan’s 80th and his achievements over the last six decades this Saturday 3 pm PST on “Folk Music & Beyond.” Peter talks about his collaborations with Bill Monroe, David Grisman, Jerry Garcia, Billy Strings, and Tibetan singer Yungchen Lhamo. This special 2-hour program will include some of the notable highlights from his long career in music.

Join us for our Peter Rowan special this Saturday on Folk Music and Beyond from 3 p.m.

JoAnn Mar
JoAnn Mar is a veteran radio announcer, producer and host of Folk Music & Beyond, heard every Saturday from 3 to 5 pm. In her spare time, she is a radio documentary producer/journalist. Her news reports and features have aired on NPR, Voice of America, The Charles Osgood File, Pacifica Radio and AARP's series Prime Time Radio. Topics covered include prisons, end-of-life, women's issues, the plight of immigrants and public education.
