Journalists: Contribute to KALW News

The KALW News team wants pitches for our daily news magazine Crosscurrents.

KALW’s award-winning news department has always been a place for learning and experimentation and we invite storytellers at all levels to work with us. If you are just starting out or have no experience in audio journalism, consider applying to one of our training programs.

For more information about what we're looking for, our rates, and how to pitch, please read our contributor guide.