New Arrivals: A Socially-Distanced Book Tour

In Dave Eggers Picture Book, A Boy And His Grandmother Travel The World As Jaguars

Published April 13, 2021 at 4:02 PM PDT
Bay Area author Dave Eggers reads from his new picture book, "We Became Jaguars." It's about a boy who is babysat by his grandmother and she decides to play a game where they pretend to be Jaguars. It was illustrated by Woodrow White.

Click the play button above to listen to this reading. Subscribe to the podcast in NPR One, Radio Public, or your favorite podcast player to hear more from the series.

Wren Farrell helped produce this episode.

Lisa Morehouse
