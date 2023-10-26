Housing evictions arise in Berkeley after the pandemic moratorium ends

The eviction moratorium ended two months ago in the City of Berkeley. About 200 eviction notices have been filed under theBerkeley Rent Stabilization Board, which have resulted in about a dozen court filings.

Before the eviction moratorium expired, the city approved a “transitional period” that allowed certain evictions. Property owners during that time filed nearly 180 notices, but only six ended up in court-ordered evictions, according to the Rent Board.

Since Sept. 1, the Rent Board has received more than 175 eviction notices. This includes 61 three-day notices, four 10-day notices, six notices to “perform or quit” and 92 30-day notices which are commonly required at federally-subsidized properties.

The number of evictions in Berkeley is still significantly lower than in neighboring cities. This includes Oakland and San Leandro, which didn’t extend eviction protections past the county moratorium in May and the state moratorium in June 2022.