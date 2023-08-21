© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
California officials visit Texas for advice on homelessness crisis

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published August 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Tiny homes used as residences at Community First! Village in Austin, Texas
Jordan Vonderhaar for CalMatters
Tiny homes used as residences at Community First! Village in Austin, Texas

California’s homeless population grew by 43% since 2012. In that same timeframe, another state was able to shrink its population down by 28%. Texas. While the Golden State and the Lone Star State definitely have their differences, this year, a number of California officials went to Texas to learn about what they’re doing, and what they can bring with them back to California.

LaVoy Darden with Search Homeless Services drives through his service area looking for clients in Houston, Texas
Jordan Vonderhaar for CalMatters
LaVoy Darden with Search Homeless Services drives through his service area looking for clients in Houston, Texas

San Jose’s homelessness response team visited Houston, two Richmond city council members went to Austin to tour a tiny home community, Officials from Sacramento visited San Antonio to see a 1,600-person shelter. So, what did they learn about what Texas did? And what would they actually adopt here in the California?

KALW's Hana Baba asked Marisa Kendell, a reporter at CalMatters, who covered these visits.

Marisa's article: How Texas shrank its homelessness population — and what it can teach California.

Click the play button above to listen to this interview

This interview aired on the August 21, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Housing Crosscurrents
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
