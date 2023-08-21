California officials visit Texas for advice on homelessness crisis

California’s homeless population gre w by 43% since 2012. In that same timeframe, another state was able to shrink its population down by 28%. Texas. While the Golden State and the Lone Star State definitely have their differences, this year, a number of California officials went to Texas to learn about what they’re doing, and what they can bring with them back to California.

Jordan Vonderhaar for CalMatters LaVoy Darden with Search Homeless Services drives through his service area looking for clients in Houston, Texas

San Jose’s homelessness response team visited Houston, two Richmond city council members went to Austin to tour a tiny home community , Officials from Sacramento visited San Antonio to see a 1,600-person shelter . So, what did they learn about what Texas did? And what would they actually adopt here in the California?

KALW's Hana Baba asked Marisa Kendell, a reporter at CalMatters, who covered these visits.

Marisa's article: How Texas shrank its homelessness population — and what it can teach California.

