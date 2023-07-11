Displaced East Oakland tenants protest at landlord’s home

The tenants - recorded live by Oaklandside’s Natalie Orenstein [Or-n-stein] - were protesting outside the home of UrbanCore Development LLC President and CEO Micheal Johnson. UrbanCore Development owns the Coliseum Connections apartment complex.

Following the flooding on New Year’s Eve – which left the 110-unit complex uninhabitable – tenants were left in limbo , with some families sharing one hotel room without a kitchen.

The Coliseum Connections Tenant Association – which works alongside the local tenants union, the Tenant Neighborhood Council (TANC) – organized the protest.

On June 18th, TANC delivered a letter to Johnson , which outlined the displaced tenant’s list of demands. Those demands include: a 60-day displaced fund for both affordable and market-rate tenants, that timelines for relocation be extended, and more transparency about the work being done at the Coliseum Connections building.

The association asked for a response from Johnson by June 30th. He has since acknowledged receiving the letter, but he has not yet responded.