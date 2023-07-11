© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Housing

Displaced East Oakland tenants protest at landlord’s home

KALW | By Paul C. Kelly Campos
Published July 11, 2023 at 2:52 PM PDT
The Coliseum Connections apartments in Oakland, where a flood on New Years Eve 2023 caused residents to relocate.
The Coliseum Connections apartments in Oakland, where a flood on New Years Eve 2023 caused residents to relocate.

The tenants - recorded live by Oaklandside’s Natalie Orenstein [Or-n-stein] - were protesting outside the home of UrbanCore Development LLC President and CEO Micheal Johnson. UrbanCore Development owns the Coliseum Connections apartment complex.

Following the flooding on New Year’s Eve – which left the 110-unit complex uninhabitable – tenants were left in limbo, with some families sharing one hotel room without a kitchen.

The Coliseum Connections Tenant Association – which works alongside the local tenants union, the Tenant Neighborhood Council (TANC) – organized the protest.

On June 18th, TANC delivered a letter to Johnson, which outlined the displaced tenant’s list of demands. Those demands include: a 60-day displaced fund for both affordable and market-rate tenants, that timelines for relocation be extended, and more transparency about the work being done at the Coliseum Connections building.

The association asked for a response from Johnson by June 30th. He has since acknowledged receiving the letter, but he has not yet responded.

Paul C. Kelly Campos
Born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, Paul C. Kelly Campos is a writer, poet and translator of Irish and Nicaraguan descent. His bilingual work has appeared in NPR’s Next Generation Radio, The Washington Post, KQED Forum, KALW, Prism, The Golden Gate Xpress, Seen and Heard, The San Franciscan, and Borderless magazine.
