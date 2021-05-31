For the past 80 years, KALW has been proud to work with many groups. One of the most fulfilling was a multi-part partnership we held about 15 years ago with the San Francisco Unified School District, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, and the veterans support organization Swords to Plowshares.

Working with students, seniors, and vets, we facilitated conversations about people who had been impacted by war.

In honor of Memorial Day, we want to acknowledge the steep price so many people pay in conflicts. And as part of our collective recollection of Bay Area history, and KALW's role in sharing these stories, we're bringing back this original work from KALW's news department. It's the 2008 documentary "Stories During Wartime: An Intergenerational Conversation.

