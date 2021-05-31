© 2021
80th-logo-evolution-header-black_1600.png
1941 - 2021 /// Support the next 80 years.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
History
KALW_CCLogo_Master.jpg
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Click here to listen to full episodes.

Stories During Wartime

KALW
Published May 31, 2021 at 12:15 PM PDT
Korean War
Signal Corps
/
Public Domain
A 155-mm howitzer acting as "base gun" for Battery A, 92nd Armored Field Artillery Battalion, U.S. Eighth Army, firing adjusting rounds near Kumhwa, Korea. 8 June 1952.

For the past 80 years, KALW has been proud to work with many groups. One of the most fulfilling was a multi-part partnership we held about 15 years ago with the San Francisco Unified School District, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, and the veterans support organization Swords to Plowshares.

Working with students, seniors, and vets, we facilitated conversations about people who had been impacted by war.

In honor of Memorial Day, we want to acknowledge the steep price so many people pay in conflicts. And as part of our collective recollection of Bay Area history, and KALW's role in sharing these stories, we're bringing back this original work from KALW's news department. It's the 2008 documentary "Stories During Wartime: An Intergenerational Conversation.

Tags

HistoryCrosscurrents