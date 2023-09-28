California community college enrollment surpasses pre-pandemic levels

The Cal States and UC’s better make way for California community colleges. Student enrollment has increased by double digits this fall, compared to the years before the COVID pandemic.

The expansion of dual enrollment and the public's interest in career-focused-programs has helped increase enrollment across California community colleges.

Dual enrollment, which is high school students taking college courses, has already gained popularity across the state.

In spring 2023, enrollment among students ages 19 and younger was up around 14 percent, compared with spring 2022. That’s an increase largely aided by growth in dual enrollment programs. As of the spring, students in that age group had surpassed their pre-pandemic enrollment levels – making them the only age group to do so.

Sonya Christian, the statewide chancellor for the community college system, said as part of the official Vision 2030 plan for the system is to increase enrollment to greater than pre-pandemic levels.

In addition, her plan calls to enroll more low-income adults, who she says have been historically left behind by the system. She also wants colleges to further expand dual enrollment by having every high school student taking a college class.