Air quality plunges around the Bay Area

In what is becoming one of California’s least beloved fall traditions, smoky air has returned to the Bay Area yet again. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District advised residents yesterday to limit outdoor exposure by remaining indoors through Thursday. When outside, a well fitting N95 mask is recommended.

For much of the area's unhoused population, finding places to safely shelter inside when the air is smoky is not easy. Local groups, such as Mask Oakland, work to distribute smoke-filtering masks to this at-risk group.

For up to date air quality information visit http://fire.airnow.gov