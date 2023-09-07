Hundreds of California schools cited for low vaccination rates

The audit list, released by the California Department of Public Health, includes 450 schools serving kindergarten students and 176 schools serving seventh graders with low vaccination rates. Fifty-six of the schools serve both grade levels. Another 39 schools failed to file a vaccination report with the state.

The California Department of Public Health said in an email: "Schools found to have improperly admitted students who have (not) met immunization requirements may be subject to loss of average daily attendance payments for those children."

More than half of Oakland Unified's 48 elementary schools and eight of its schools serving seventh graders are on the audit list for 2022-23.

This includes Markham Elementary where 65 percent of the 66 kindergarten students were not fully vaccinated last school year. The school had the highest percentage of kindergartners in California's traditional public schools -- with more than 20 students -- who were not fully vaccinated.

Of the 27 Oakland Unified elementary schools on the list, more than 20 percent of kindergarten students in a dozen schools did not have all the required vaccinations last school year.

Oakland Unified isn’t the only Bay Area school district struggling to get students fully vaccinated, according to state data. San Francisco Unified has 14 schools on the list.