Excessive heat grips the Bay Area

Warmer temperatures hit the Bay Area today and are expected to continue through tomorrow.

Cloud cover from a storm passing through the region helped cool down the Bay over the past several days. But now, shifting wind patterns preventing ocean winds from reaching inland areas are causing hotter temperatures.

The National Weather Service says almost every area in the region will experience moderate heat risk . Cities closer to the water may see temperatures in the mid 70s and 80s, while those further inland may experience temperatures as high as the low 100s.

"The level of humidity is a little bit higher than what we're used to seeing in this area," said Dalton Behringer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, "Dew points are in the upper fifties to low sixties. For reference, what we usually see this time of year are closer to the lower fifties. So, that's just adding to that extra warm and muggy feel to the air.”

The National Weather Service reminds Bay Area residents to never leave kids or pets unattended in the car. And those sensitive to heat should avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Temperatures should start to cool down by Friday, when winds are expected to bring cool ocean air back to the region.