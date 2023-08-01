© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Algae blooms reappear in East Bay

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published August 1, 2023 at 10:30 AM PDT
cinderellasg
/
Flickr / Creative Commons

Last year, a harmful algae bloom of the same kind caused a red tide spreading across San Francisco Bay, resulting in an unprecedented fish kill event.

Baykeeper scientists say that the algae bloom is likely fueled by elevated levels of nitrogen and phosphorus - substances released into the sea by the region's 37 wastewater treatment plants.

"It's alarming to see an algae outbreak of this size in the Bay for the second year in a row," said Baykeeper science director Jon Rosenfield. "While it's too early to tell how this harmful algae bloom will proceed, there's not much that we can do to stop it once it has started. Prevention is the only cure."

Baykeeper urges the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board to upgrade permits for Bay Area wastewater treatment facilities to dramatically reduce nutrient loads discharged into the bay.

The organization also calls on the public to report any water that looks or smells suspicious to its pollution hotline.

Rosenfield added that although the algae bloom poses no known risk to humans, he advised the public to avoid discolored water.

Tags
Health Bay Area News
Sunni Khalid
See stories by Sunni Khalid