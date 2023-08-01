Algae blooms reappear in East Bay

Last year, a harmful algae bloom of the same kind caused a red tide spreading across San Francisco Bay, resulting in an unprecedented fish kill event.

Baykeeper scientists say that the algae bloom is likely fueled by elevated levels of nitrogen and phosphorus - substances released into the sea by the region's 37 wastewater treatment plants.

"It's alarming to see an algae outbreak of this size in the Bay for the second year in a row," said Baykeeper science director Jon Rosenfield. "While it's too early to tell how this harmful algae bloom will proceed, there's not much that we can do to stop it once it has started. Prevention is the only cure."

Baykeeper urges the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board to upgrade permits for Bay Area wastewater treatment facilities to dramatically reduce nutrient loads discharged into the bay.

The organization also calls on the public to report any water that looks or smells suspicious to its pollution hotline.

Rosenfield added that although the algae bloom poses no known risk to humans, he advised the public to avoid discolored water.