Mercury found in, closes Martinez Amtrak Station

The train station closed and passengers were disembarked , according to the agency who confirmed the presence of mercury in the parking lot of the train station, soon after the report on Monday afternoon. Contra Costa Health added that they had no information that anyone had been harmed.

Soon after the report, Contra Costa County Fire responded to the scene to begin clearing the area. ConFire tweeted on Monday night that "The hazmat incident with mercury has transitioned into continued assessment and cleanup by the EPA and County Hazmat."

According to a report by Patch , there was a small amount of mercury — about 1-1.5 pounds — found at the station, though its origins are not yet known.

The investigation kept officials on the scene for hours and affected Capitol Corridor train service through the area, based on the report by Patch. The activity prompted trains to avoid the Martinez Amtrak station. Trains were instead rerouted to the old station depot nearby.