A Conversation with Ira Flatow the host of Science Friday
Science Friday's host Ira Flatow explores complex scientific concepts of everything from galaxies far away, to the everyday things, like sourdough. Now the show joins the new KALW programming lineup. Ira joined KALW's Hana Baba recently for a chat.