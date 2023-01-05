© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM.

A Conversation with Ira Flatow the host of Science Friday

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published January 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
ScienceFriday.png

Science Friday's host Ira Flatow explores complex scientific concepts of everything from galaxies far away, to the everyday things, like sourdough. Now the show joins the new KALW programming lineup. Ira joined KALW's Hana Baba recently for a chat.

