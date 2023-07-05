BART reopening more station restrooms

Last Friday, BART reopened its restrooms at its Downtown Berkeley station. Berkeleyside reports the transit agency also reopened its restrooms at its Embarcadero station in downtown San Francisco.

The transit agency closed down its 10 public restrooms about 22 years ago, citing security concerns following 9-11.

BART has done extensive renovations on all of its restrooms – including the upgrading of toilets, sinks, towels, hand dryers and new tiles. An attendant will be posted at the restrooms to greet customers and discourage unwanted behavior at the all-gender restrooms.

Since February 2022, BART has begun reopening its public restrooms. It hopes to complete the program by 2026.BART is doing extensive renovations at its restrooms at its 12th Street station in downtown Oakland, as well as Civic Center, 16th Street, 24th Street stations in San Francisco, which remain closed.