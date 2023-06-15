Westfield Corporation gives up downtown San Francisco mall

Westfield is the latest of more than two dozen retailers who have pulled out of the downtown area since 2020. Over the last three years, The Mall’s sales have dropped by two-thirds, foot traffic has decreased by nearly 40 percent, and with Nordstrom’s plan to end their lease, retail occupancy will be only 55 percent.

This week, the San Francisco Chronicle released recent emails from store owners to Westfield executives revealing urgent concerns with shoplifting, loitering, and harassment of sales associates.

Although the city government responded by adding two dedicated officers to the area, the increased security has done little to remedy the situation.

City Supervisor Ahsha Safai (Ash-a saw-faii-yee) said QUOTE “it is clear we need a change in the conditions on our streets so shoppers and employees feel safe in our downtown."