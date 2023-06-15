© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Economy, Business & Labor

Westfield Corporation gives up downtown San Francisco mall

KALW | By Caroline King
Published June 15, 2023 at 1:55 PM PDT
Looking down at the Nordstroms' staircases inside Westfield San Francisco Centre on Market st. at Powell.
The West End
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Nordstroms' staircases inside Westfield San Francisco Centre on Market st. at Powell.

Westfield is the latest of more than two dozen retailers who have pulled out of the downtown area since 2020. Over the last three years, The Mall’s sales have dropped by two-thirds, foot traffic has decreased by nearly 40 percent, and with Nordstrom’s plan to end their lease, retail occupancy will be only 55 percent.

This week, the San Francisco Chronicle released recent emails from store owners to Westfield executives revealing urgent concerns with shoplifting, loitering, and harassment of sales associates.

Although the city government responded by adding two dedicated officers to the area, the increased security has done little to remedy the situation.

City Supervisor Ahsha Safai (Ash-a saw-faii-yee) said QUOTE “it is clear we need a change in the conditions on our streets so shoppers and employees feel safe in our downtown."

The New York Times reports that San Francisco has the highest office vacancy rate of any large American city -- with vacancy rates rising to about 30 percent. Combined with the slow to return conference economy, downtown San Francisco’s retail sector is suffering.

Economy, Business & Labor Bay Area News
Caroline King
Caroline is a recent SFSU graduate with a passion for storytelling, music, and intertwining the two! She fell in love with radio during her time in Santa Cruz when she got a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to run a community station as an intern at the brand-new KSQD.
