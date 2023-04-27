© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy, Business & Labor

Oakland teachers union authorizes strike

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published April 27, 2023 at 12:43 PM PDT
oakland teachers strike daniel arauz.jpg
DANIEL ARAUZ
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Oakland teachers at a previous demonstration

Oaklandside reported that about 88-percent of the Oakland Educators Association members who cast ballots on Tuesday voted to authorize a work stoppage.

The 2,500-member union represents teachers, nurses, counselors, school psychologists and social workers.

The vote comes after seven months of negotiations between the union and the school district over a new contract, which has stalled over pay scales, wages, working conditions and class sizes, among other issues.

Union president Ismael Armendariz said the leadership would set a strike date, if the OUSD does not bargain in good faith.

In response, OUSD filed an injunction with the Public Employees Relations Board, arguing that a strike this year would be unwarranted. The motion was denied and the two sides are continuing negotiations.

OUSD Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell said in a recorded statement that a strike by the union could come in the first week of next month.

OUSD’s school year is scheduled to end on May 25th.

Tags
Economy, Business & Labor Bay Area News
Sunni Khalid
See stories by Sunni Khalid