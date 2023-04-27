Oakland teachers union authorizes strike

Oaklandside reported that about 88-percent of the Oakland Educators Association members who cast ballots on Tuesday voted to authorize a work stoppage.

The 2,500-member union represents teachers, nurses, counselors, school psychologists and social workers.

The vote comes after seven months of negotiations between the union and the school district over a new contract, which has stalled over pay scales, wages, working conditions and class sizes, among other issues.

Union president Ismael Armendariz said the leadership would set a strike date, if the OUSD does not bargain in good faith .

In response, OUSD filed an injunction with the Public Employees Relations Board, arguing that a strike this year would be unwarranted. The motion was denied and the two sides are continuing negotiations.

OUSD Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell said in a recorded statement that a strike by the union could come in the first week of next month.

OUSD’s school year is scheduled to end on May 25th.

