Power being restored to Bay Area customers after storm

The utility company said Wednesday that about 68-thousand Bay Area customers were still without power, with more than half of those located in the South Bay.

The total is down from nearly 160,000 as of Wednesday morning. On Tuesday afternoon, after high winds and rain knocked down trees and wires around the region, about 300,000 were without power.

Officials said it was the 38th consecutive day the company's emergency operations center has been active, pointing to an extraordinary winter season with high levels of rain, snows, flooding, mudslides and other storm-related emergencies throughout the state.

More than 5,500 crew members are in the field to restore power during extreme weather, said Sumeet Singh, PG&E chief operating officer. He added that the company will continue to prioritize safety above all, which sometimes means that it takes a while to restore service in some areas.

Singh said the company is working to recover from the most recent storm event this week -- the 13th storm in the past 75 days -- which broke a record for the storm with the greatest amount of power outages for customers in the Bay Area since 1995.