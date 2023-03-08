© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy, Business & Labor
KALW_CCLogo_Master.jpg
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Tesla faces major challenges

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published March 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
Greg Morrison (1).jpg
Greg Morrison
/
Greg Morrison

Tesla, a Bay Area high-tech automotive company, announced a recall of nearly its entire US fleet of cars, due to recurring problems with its self-driving technology. This comes alongside federal investigators looking into a series of accidents involving their cars. Meanwhile, company stock prices have plunged after founder, Elon Musk, bought the social media giant, Twitter. Automotive industry expert Greg Morrison talks about the latest controversies surrounding Tesla.

Tags
Economy, Business & Labor Crosscurrents
Sunni Khalid
See stories by Sunni Khalid