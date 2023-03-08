Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Tesla faces major challenges
Tesla, a Bay Area high-tech automotive company, announced a recall of nearly its entire US fleet of cars, due to recurring problems with its self-driving technology. This comes alongside federal investigators looking into a series of accidents involving their cars. Meanwhile, company stock prices have plunged after founder, Elon Musk, bought the social media giant, Twitter. Automotive industry expert Greg Morrison talks about the latest controversies surrounding Tesla.