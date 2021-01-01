Earth Day 2022 on KALW

This year, KALW has arranged a 24-hour nature takeover of our airwaves for Earth Day. That means you won't hear KALW's typical Friday programming on April 22 — it's a statement on behalf of the station that we must pay attention to our environment. So don't be surprised when you tune in and hear something different.

This day-long presentation is being made in partnership with Bernie Krause's Wild Sanctuary. It's based in Glen Ellen, in the Sonoma Valley. Since 1968, Wild Sanctuary has traveled the globe to record, archive, research, and express the voice of the natural world — its soundscape. And every hour on Earth Day, alongside our partner, KALW will take you to a different environment to hear what the world sounds like.

