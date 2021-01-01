Earth Day 2022 on KALW
This year, KALW has arranged a 24-hour nature takeover of our airwaves for Earth Day. That means you won't hear KALW's typical Friday programming on April 22 — it's a statement on behalf of the station that we must pay attention to our environment. So don't be surprised when you tune in and hear something different.
This day-long presentation is being made in partnership with Bernie Krause's Wild Sanctuary. It's based in Glen Ellen, in the Sonoma Valley. Since 1968, Wild Sanctuary has traveled the globe to record, archive, research, and express the voice of the natural world — its soundscape. And every hour on Earth Day, alongside our partner, KALW will take you to a different environment to hear what the world sounds like.
|If you'd like to follow along, here's Friday's Earth Day lineup, including your local host for each segment:
|12AM to 1AM:
|African Safari: Madagascar - Devon Strolovich: Host of Fog City Blues and producer of Philosophy Talk
|1AM to 2AM:
|Carolina Woods - Sarah Lai Stirland: Graduate of KALW's Audio Academy class of 2020
|2AM to 3AM:
|Distant Thunder - Damien Minor: Announcer
|3AM to 4AM:
|Sequoia High Country - David Boyer: KALW's Creative Director
|4AM to 5AM:
|Dawn at Trout Lake - Patrick Diaz: Tuesday night DJ
|5AM to 6AM:
|Saguaro Sunrise - Kevin Vance: Announcer and host of A Patchwork Quilt
|6AM to 7AM:
|Sunrise in Botswana - JoAnn Mar: Announcer and host of Folk Music & Beyond
|7AM to 8AM:
|Sonoma Valley Sunrise - Shia Levitt: News editor and curator of Bay Poets
|8AM to 9AM:
|Ocean Dreams - Judy Silber: Executive Director of The Spiritual Edge podcast
|9AM to 10AM:
|Katmai Wilderness - Rose Aguilar: Host of Your Call
|10AM to 11AM:
|Death Valley Oasis - David Latulippe: Announcer and host of On The Arts
|11AM to NOON:
|Alpine Meadow - Erin Copp: Fellow in KALW's Audio Academy class of 2022
|NOON to 1PM:
|African Safari: Zimbabwe - Shereen Adel: KALW's Editorial Operations Manager
|1PM to 2PM:
|Antarctica - Elizabeth Aranda: Fellow in KALW's Audio Academy class of 2022
|2PM to 3PM:
|Prairie Winds - DJ LadyRyan: Wednesday night DJ
|3PM to 4PM:
|Amazon Days, Amazon Nights - Eli Wirtschafter: Director of KALW's prison training programs and the Uncuffed podcast
|4PM to 5PM:
|Green Meadow Stream - D'Andre Ball: Fellow in KALW's Audio Academy class of 2022
|5PM to 6PM:
|Rainstorm in Borneo - Johanna Miyaki: Fellow in KALW's Audio Academy class of 2022
|6PM to 7PM:
|Spring at Corkscrew Swamp - Peter Thompson: Host of Bluegrass Signal
|7PM to 8PM:
|Galapagos - Dorothy Tang: Fellow in KALW's Audio Academy class of 2022
|8PM to 9PM:
|Autumn Day in Yellowstone - Margarita Azucar: Thursday night DJ
|9PM to 10PM:
|Costa Rica: Hidden Treasures - Ryan Howzell: Fellow in KALW's Audio Academy class of 2022
|10PM to 11PM:
|Ocean Wonders - J Boogie: Friday night DJ
|11PM to MIDNIGHT:
|Loons of Echo Pond - Jasmine Ramirez: Fellow in KALW's Audio Academy class of 2022