Crosscurrents

What if your doctor prescribed you a walk in the park instead of a pill? Doctors in San Mateo County are giving patients a prescription to spend time outdoors. The Park Rx program is getting patients back to health, by getting them back to nature.
Congresswoman Barbara Lee tends to keep her private life out of the public. But somehow film director Abby Ginzberg convinced her to share more about what happened in her life that made her who she is today.
After the mass murder at an Asian-owned spa in Atlanta, Georgia, Oakland-based artist Christy Chan launched the Dear America project. Alongside a team of volunteers, she projected images without permission at 10 sites across the Bay Area.
Many of the Bay Area’s public high schools reopened last month after almost a year and a half of remote learning. How has a lost year of lockdown derailed teen mental health? And what support might be needed to get students back on track?
For the last 50 years, people with developmental disabilities have had the right to live the same kind of lives as people without disabilities. But when the pandemic hit, this support system fell apart, leaving many families desperate for help. And it exposed a caregiving crisis that is only expected to get worse.
Dr. Peter Poullos is a radiologist who leads the Stanford Medical Abilities Coalition. He and his students are working to increase disability awareness in medicine.
‘Not Worth The Resources’: How The Pandemic Revealed Existing Biases Against The Disability CommunityDisability advocates say that disabled lives were systematically devalued throughout the pandemic. In this story, we meet a woman with a disability who recounts her experience of medical bias during her hospital stay. And, we meet the advocates fighting the discrimination they say is infused throughout the state’s pandemic response.
The pandemic’s shelter-in-place hotels offered a temporary solution for aging seniors with thorough nursing care and three meals a day. But, if the city and state want to take care of a growing number of homeless seniors, advocates say they’re going to have to find a way to pay for it. In this story, we look at one county that’s been piloting a possible solution.
Independent curator and cultural strategist Ashara Ekundayo recognizes the impact artists make during crises. In this interview, she talks about her organization Artist As First Responder and providing spaces for Black artists to create through a special residency.
Last spring, due to COVID-19 the city leased 25 tourist hotels to house the most vulnerable. Now, the hotels are closing and the city is transitioning some residents into what’s called “permanent supportive housing.” In this story, we meet a doctor who thinks this transition is an opportunity to combine housing and healthcare.