Crime & Justice

    Antioch, Pittsburg police officers arrested in FBI probe
    Sunni Khalid
    The U.S. Attorney's Office in San Francisco and the FBI are holding a joint news conference this afternoon, where they are expected to announce the arrest of Antioch and Pittsburg police officers for civil rights violations.