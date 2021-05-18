No Masks Are Required At Most Texas State Facilities Anymore

Texas government entities are no longer allowed to mandate masks, Gov. Greg Abbott announced in an executive order on Tuesday.

The restriction bans counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities and government officials from requiring mask-wearing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government entities that don't adhere to this new restriction will be subject to a $1,000 fine.

"The Lone Star State continues to defeat COVID-19 through the use of widely-available vaccines, antibody therapeutic drugs, and safe practices utilized by Texans in our communities," said Abbott in a press release.

Public schools are permitted to continue following mask mandates for now, but no student, teacher or parent will be required to wear a mask in public schools beginning June 4.

Hospitals and long-term care centers supported by the state are exempt from this order. State, county and juvenile corrections facilities are also exempt.

The order also reiterated Abbott's March 2 executive order, which lifted all restrictions for businesses to operate, superseding any orders by a local official.

"Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities," Abbott said. "We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans' liberty to choose whether or not they mask up."

