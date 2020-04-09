Bay Area Headlines: Thursday, 4/9/20, AM

Numbers update / Demographic breakdown

Numbers update

As of last night, there were a little more than 19,000 confirmed statewide, that's up over 1,500 from yesterday. In the Bay Area, there are now over 4,000 confirmed cases, about 200 more than yesterday. The number of patients hospitalized and committed to intensive care units here in California has been steadily rising.

Demographic breakdown

In yesterday’s press conference about the state’s response to the coronavirus crisis, Governor Gavin Newsom’s [addressed concerns] circulating around the country that COVID-19 was disproportionately affecting African Americans. He said his office is gathering demographic data on confirmed cases in California and early results are showing the virus is not playing favorites.

"Currently 30 percent are identified as Hispanic, Latino, Latina," he said. "Six percent within the black community; and 14 percent within the Asian community. It tracks along the lines of the total population."

According to the 2010 US census, about 40 percent of Californians identify as Hispanic/Latino or Latina. Six percent ID as Black or African American and 15 percent as Asian. About half of the nation’s households have responded to the 2020 Census. The remaining household started receiving paper questionnaires yesterday.