'Spare the Air' alert extended

Bay Area residents woke up to hazy skies again this morning, as smoke from wildfires burning in rural areas of Northern California and Oregon continue to blanket the area. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District extended their Spare the Air alert for the entire Bay Area.

The air quality index (or AQI) across the region is in the orange zone, or “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups,” meaning that active children and adults, and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit outdoor activities.

Ralph Borrmann, Public Information Officer for the Bay Area Air Quality Management district, said that air quality can be difficult to predict.

“Air quality is expected to improve a little from yesterday, but winds are variable, so it may even worsen a bit temporarily this afternoon.”

He added:

“It’s going to be lingering into the weekend, but it will probably not be harmful to us. [We think] it will be in the low-to-moderate air quality.”