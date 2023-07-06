New study details the threat of groundwater rise

This interview aired in the July 6, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Sea level rise is a significant environmental threat to coastal areas like the Bay.

One of the ways we’ve been confronting it, is by building sea walls to protect coastal cities like San Francisco from higher ocean tides.

But a recent study finds that the biggest threat doesn’t come from coastal flooding – it comes from groundwater rise, and those sea walls might not provide protection from rising groundwater levels — especially to local communities with decades of dangerous toxins in the soil.

KALW News Editor Sunni Khalid spoke to Dr. Kristina Hill, associate professor at UC Berkeley’s College of Environmental Design, and lead author of the study.