Latest ‘atmospheric river’ pounds Bay Area

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement just after noon today warning of high winds and pea-size hail in the East Bay and the Peninsula.

SFGate also reported the NWS also issued a flood advisory for portions of Sonoma and Marin counties, northern Napa county, San Francisco and the Peninsula and the East Bay.

The wet conditions led to snarled traffic on roadways throughout the Bay Area.

A wind advisory is in effect until this afternoon, with south winds from 20-30 miles per hour and gusts up to 45 mph in San Francisco, the shores of the bay, down the peninsula, southern Monterey Bay and the Big Sur coast. High winds were also blamed for flight delays of up to 50 minutes on departures at SFO.

Rain showers should linger into midweek as the storm's central low slowly moves southward. Drier conditions are forecast Thursday into Friday morning.

In downtown San Francisco, city emergency crews advised residents today to avoid a two-block radius downtown due to shattered glass.

Residents were notified to avoid the area of Mission Street between Main and Fremont streets shortly after 9 a.m.

Emergency crews are on the scene, and drivers should consider alternate routes due to traffic delays, according to the message.

Just last week, stormy weather caused a window to fall from the Millennium Towers, which is located in the same block radius at 301 Mission St.