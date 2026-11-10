Connie Chan concedes Congressional race to Scott Weiner

San Francisco supervisor Connie Chan has conceded the U.S. Congressional race to Scott Weiner in the bid to replace Nancy Pelosi.

Chan had the support of some pretty big names in the Democrats circle including Nancy Pelosi herself who is retiring after 40 years of service. Weiner who was considered the more moderate candidate, had his own endorsements, including the California Democratic Party.

In a statement Chan said “we do not have a clear path to victory,” and she congratulated Scott Weiner in his apparent win.

As of Thursday, Weiner – who is a state senator and former San Francisco supervisor – was leading with about 55% of the vote. If the results hold, he would become representative of California’s 11th Congressional District which covers all of San Francisco. Weiner would also be the first openly LGBTQ+ member of the House of Representatives to represent San Francisco.