© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Celebrating 85 Years of KALW Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Connie Chan concedes Congressional race to Scott Weiner

KALW | By Devin Katayama
Published November 5, 2026 at 8:27 PM PST
Courtesy of
Supervisor Connie Chan conceded defeat to State Senator Scott Weiner in last Tuesday's Congressional election.

San Francisco supervisor Connie Chan has conceded the U.S. Congressional race to Scott Weiner in the bid to replace Nancy Pelosi.

Chan had the support of some pretty big names in the Democrats circle including Nancy Pelosi herself who is retiring after 40 years of service. Weiner who was considered the more moderate candidate, had his own endorsements, including the California Democratic Party.

In a statement Chan said “we do not have a clear path to victory,” and she congratulated Scott Weiner in his apparent win.

As of Thursday, Weiner – who is a state senator and former San Francisco supervisor – was leading with about 55% of the vote. If the results hold, he would become representative of California’s 11th Congressional District which covers all of San Francisco. Weiner would also be the first openly LGBTQ+ member of the House of Representatives to represent San Francisco.
Bay Area Headlines
Devin Katayama
Devin Katayama joined WFPL News in summer 2011. He adds to the newsroom a diverse perspective having lived and reported in major cities across the U.S. and spending time in Peru reporting on human trafficking. Devin earned the 2011 Studs Terkel Community Media Scholarship Award for his report on homeless youth in Chicago. He reports on education affairs in Kentucky and Indiana.
See stories by Devin Katayama