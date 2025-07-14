Sacramento Valley fire blows smoke through Bay Area, prompts air quality advisory

The Bay Area Air District extended a weekend air quality advisory for the Bay Area through today because of smoke from wildfires burning in the northern Sacramento Valley.

Smoke is forecast to continue to move down the valley Sunday and Monday and create potentially unhealthy conditions, particularly in the North Bay and East Bay, along with higher elevations in the Bay Area.

The Green Fire started in Shasta County two weeks ago. Cal Fire said the blaze has burned more than 9,500 acres as of Saturday night and is five percent contained.

The fire is burning in Shasta-Trinity National Forest, and the response is being led by the U.S. Forest Service. Firefighters from the Alameda County Fire Department and the San Francisco Fire Department have been sent to assist with the fight.

The Air District said conditions could change rapidly, and said it was hard to predict how much smoke would impact ground elevations. Pollution levels are not forecast to pass the 24-hour threshold that would trigger a Spare the Air Alert from the Air District, which would restrict wood burning.

