© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Report: National Park Service plagued by recent staff shortages

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published July 7, 2025 at 2:18 PM PDT
Redwood Mountain Grove is another grove in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks that burned in recent fires. The National Park is considering replanting sequoia seedlings here.
Marissa Ortega-Welch
Redwood Mountain Grove is another grove in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks that burned in recent fires. The National Park is considering replanting sequoia seedlings here.

A data analysis shows that the National Park Service has lost nearly a quarter of its workforce since January.

The data was analyzed by the non-profit National Parks Conservation Association.

SFGate reports the group said it looked at internal data from the Department of Interior’s workforce database. It comes after a series of staffing and budget cuts targeting the National Park Service.

The group said only 4,500 seasonal employees have been hired to help manage the national parks. That’s far less than the 7,700 the Trump administration promised to hire back in February.

The staffing shortages come as the national parks are experiencing a resurgence in popularity. California has nine national parks.

Last year, the park service recorded nearly 332 million visits – the most since 2016.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid