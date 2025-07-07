Report: National Park Service plagued by recent staff shortages

A data analysis shows that the National Park Service has lost nearly a quarter of its workforce since January.

The data was analyzed by the non-profit National Parks Conservation Association .

SFGate reports the group said it looked at internal data from the Department of Interior’s workforce database. It comes after a series of staffing and budget cuts targeting the National Park Service.

The group said only 4,500 seasonal employees have been hired to help manage the national parks. That’s far less than the 7,700 the Trump administration promised to hire back in February.

The staffing shortages come as the national parks are experiencing a resurgence in popularity. California has nine national parks.