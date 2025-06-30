Health workers end strike at UCSF’s Children’s Hospital in Oakland

Workers at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland agreed to end their two-week strike this evening at 6 p.m.

The National Union of Healthcare Workers, or NUHW, which represents UCSF Health employees, made the announcement yesterday.

On Friday, a federal judge declined the union's motion for an injunction to stop the UCSF's "integration plan."

The union said the ruling will allow the school to cancel union contracts and make workers at the Oakland hospital UCSF employees.

By integrating NUHW into the UCSF Health workforce, the administration is cutting take-home pay for approximately 2,500 East Bay workers.

This includes NUHW workers, members of the California Nurses Association and the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 39.

A hearing is scheduled on July 17 in district court to try and compel arbitration over whether the integration violates its contracts with the hospital.