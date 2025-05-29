Bay Area temperatures expected to soar

Temperatures across the Bay Area are hot and are predicted to get even hotter through the weekend.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a mini heatwave for the greater San Francisco Bay Area under mostly clear and sunny skies.

Daytime highs this afternoon will be mostly in the low 60s to mid 70s on the coast, low 70s to low 80s around the bay, and in the 80s to low 90s inland. Overnight lows will be mostly in the low to mid 50s, with interior areas reaching the 60s.

But the temperatures are expected to pick up significantly tomorrow. A Heat Advisory will go into effect from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. for interior portions of the East Bay, North Bay, South Bay, Santa Cruz mountains, and the Central Coast.

Some inland spots may reach the low 100s. While not record-breaking, it could be the hottest stretch of the year so far for many parts of the Bay Area.

