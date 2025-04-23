San Jose sweeps homeless encampment near Microsoft property

San Jose is sweeping dozens of RVs and tents from an encampment near the city’s border with Milpitas, leaving some of the homeless residents there with no place to go.

San Jose Spotlight reports the encampment is located on the San Jose side of the border next to the future home of a Microsoft data center site. The tech giant purchased the 65-acre site in 2017 for 73 million million dollars.

San Jose has recently increased encampment sweeps and has implemented a temporary ban on RVs parking in some neighborhoods.

There are an estimated 1,000 lived-in vehicles throughout the city.

But there’s not enough places for people to park their vehicles without fear of getting swept. San Jose's two safe parking sites are full.

Homeless advocates said the city is clearing the encampment for the giant tech company's plans to construct its data centers. A Microsoft spokesperson said the data centers are necessary for the growing demand for cloud storage services.

