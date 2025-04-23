Concord City Council revises tenant protection law

The Concord City Council officially altered its residential tenant protection law last night with the required second reading of the updated ordinance and another vote on its implementation.

The council voted 3-2, same as the initial March 25 vote. The ordinance will take effect 30 days from Tuesday.

The matter was seemingly settled more than a year ago in March 2023, when the council set annual rent increases for much of the city's rental housing at three percent or 60 percent of the area consumer price index.

Tenant advocacy groups protested outside the council chambers before the meeting.

Single-family homes, condos and rented accessory dwelling units will not be affected by the ordinance, and neither will duplexes in which the owner lives in a unit.