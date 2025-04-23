Billboard advertising guns could violate Oakland law

© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published April 23, 2025 at 2:55 PM PDT
A billboard advertising a Turkish-made handgun has stirred controversy in Oakland

An Oakland city official says a controversial billboard advertising guns could be violating a city law.

The billboard has been towering over I-880, near Oakland’s Embarcadero and Fifth Avenue. It’s advertising the Mete MC-9, a “California-compliant” handgun from the Turkish arms manufacturer, Canik.

The billboard has polarized the opinion of many residents in a city long-plagued by gun violence.

The Oaklandside obtained an email from Jean Walsh, a public information officer for the City of Oakland. She argues that the ad is subject to a provision in the municipal code that regulates firearm and ammunition sales.

If so, any company selling or advertising firearms or ammunition would have to obtain a permit from the Oakland Police Department.

The OPD said it has not issued a permit to the gunmaker, Canik, nor the billboard advertiser, Outfront Media.City officials and company representatives have not responded to the website’s request for interviews.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
