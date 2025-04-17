© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media
Foreign students sue Trump administration to reinstate visas

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published April 17, 2025 at 2:15 PM PDT
Sather Gate on the Berkeley campus of the University of California
Melystu
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Sather Gate on the Berkeley campus of the University of California

A University of California-Berkeley student is suing the Trump administration after her student visa was terminated.

Chinese-born graduate student Zhuoer Chen (JOW-are) is expected to receive her master’s degree in architecture next month.

But Cal-Berkeley informed her two weeks ago that the Department of Homeland Security, or DHS, had revoked her student visa.

The Berkeleyside reports Chen and three other Chinese students are alleging DHS violated their constitutional rights by cancelling their visas without a direct explanation or an opportunity to appeal the decision.

The attorneys for Chen, and the other students, are seeking an injunction to restore their international student records and their legal status. About two dozen international students at Cal-Berkeley have had their visas revoked in the last two weeks.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
