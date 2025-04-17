Foreign students sue Trump administration to reinstate visas

A University of California-Berkeley student is suing the Trump administration after her student visa was terminated.

Chinese-born graduate student Zhuoer Chen (JOW-are) is expected to receive her master’s degree in architecture next month.

But Cal-Berkeley informed her two weeks ago that the Department of Homeland Security, or DHS, had revoked her student visa.

The Berkeleyside reports Chen and three other Chinese students are alleging DHS violated their constitutional rights by cancelling their visas without a direct explanation or an opportunity to appeal the decision.