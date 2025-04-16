Oakland teachers could strike on May 1st

Oakland’s teachers union members are voting on whether to stage a strike on May 1st to protest what they claim are unfair labor practices.

The Oaklandside reports that the Oakland Education Association is conducting a vote of its membership to authorize a possible one-day strike. The union represents 2,500 teachers, counselors, social workers and nurses.

The teachers union is currently involved in negotiations with the Oakland Unified School District over the impact of budget cuts the school board approved this year.