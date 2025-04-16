© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Oakland teachers could strike on May 1st

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published April 16, 2025 at 9:33 PM PDT
DANIEL ARAUZ
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Oakland teachers carry signs during a previous strike

Oakland’s teachers union members are voting on whether to stage a strike on May 1st to protest what they claim are unfair labor practices.

The Oaklandside reports that the Oakland Education Association is conducting a vote of its membership to authorize a possible one-day strike. The union represents 2,500 teachers, counselors, social workers and nurses.

The teachers union is currently involved in negotiations with the Oakland Unified School District over the impact of budget cuts the school board approved this year.

OUSD has been plagued for years by falling enrollment and faces a 90 million dollar budget deficit. But union leaders are concerned that those cuts could result in more layoffs.
Bay Area Headlines
