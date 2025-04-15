San Francisco politicians decry IRS sharing tax info with immigration authorities

In 2022, undocumented immigrants paid almost 100 billion dollars in local, state, and federal taxes .

Experts say that for years the IRS has told undocumented taxpayers that their information would be confidential. But last week, the IRS agreed to share the tax information of certain immigrants with immigration authorities.

Immigrant advocacy groups have filed a lawsuit seeking to block information sharing between the IRS and ICE. And politicians and organizers denounced the move at City Hall today. Here’s Board of Supervisors President Rafael Mandelman.

“This is not just a threat to undocumented immigrants. This is a threat to people with status, to people who have been here for decades and longer, to people who have green cards, to people who are applying for citizenship."

San Francisco politicians say they will not comply with immigration authorities. Today, supervisor Bilal Mahmood introduced a resolution re-affirming the city’s non-cooperation with an identity based registry.