Dozens protest at SF ICE headquarters, demand release of detained Columbia student-activist

More than a hundred of pro-Palestinian demonstrators protested yesterday outside of the offices of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in downtown San Francisco.

The protesters stood in the streets outside the ICE office, banging drums, chanting slogans and waving posters, calling for the release of Mahmoud Khalil.

Last month, the Columbia University student was arrested by ICE in New York. Khalil is being detained in Louisiana and the Trump administration has vowed to deport him.

Some of the protesters fear that the Trump administration is targeting Khalil and others involved in pro-Palestinian campus protests.Max Flynt is a member of the General Union of Palestine Students at San Francisco State. He had this to say.“

It sets a dangerous precedent that they will use against citizens and non-citizens alike, who are part of the pro-Palestine movement. And, ultimately, against those who protest against the Trump policies.

At least two dozen uniformed San Francisco police officers shut down two blocks of Sansome Street, allowing the protest to proceed.

The SPFD maintained a visible presence on the edges of the demonstration. No incidents were reported.

