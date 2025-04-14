California sues Trump administration over COVID relief grants

California has joined a dozen other states in a lawsuit alleging the Trump administration overstepped its authority when it cut short pandemic relief grants for K-12 schools.

The suit was filed against the U.S. Department of Education in the Southern District of New York. It is California Attorney General Rob Bonta's 13th lawsuit against the Trump administration.

CalMatters reports the lawsuit stems from a March 28 letter Secretary of Education Linda McMahon sent to state education chiefs. It said that the government would no longer honor extensions of COVID relief grants.

Bonta's lawsuit argues that McMahon's order is illegal because the money was approved by Congress and the Trump administration doesn't have a right to slash it.

Bonta said the federal government’s decision could cost California schools about 200 million dollars.