© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

California sues Trump administration over COVID relief grants

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published April 14, 2025 at 2:09 PM PDT
wp paarz
/
Flickr / Creative Commons

California has joined a dozen other states in a lawsuit alleging the Trump administration overstepped its authority when it cut short pandemic relief grants for K-12 schools.

The suit was filed against the U.S. Department of Education in the Southern District of New York. It is California Attorney General Rob Bonta's 13th lawsuit against the Trump administration.

CalMatters reports the lawsuit stems from a March 28 letter Secretary of Education Linda McMahon sent to state education chiefs. It said that the government would no longer honor extensions of COVID relief grants.

Bonta's lawsuit argues that McMahon's order is illegal because the money was approved by Congress and the Trump administration doesn't have a right to slash it.

Bonta said the federal government’s decision could cost California schools about 200 million dollars.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid