Lyft, Uber drivers could unionize under new proposal

After years of tussling with gig companies, California's labor unions want to once again expand workers' rights -- this time by allowing ride-hailing drivers to unionize.

Backed by California's Service Employees International Union, Democratic lawmakers unveiled a measure last week that would allow drivers to bargain with companies like Uber and Lyft for better pay and benefits, a step toward more protections for gig workers.

Oakland Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, who introduced Assembly Bill 1340, said at a press conference: "We stand for the right of every worker to truly have a voice."

CalMatters reported the SEIU said more than 600,000 ride-hail drivers statewide would benefit if the legislation is adopted and signed into law.

The proposal is expected to be heard in Assembly committees in a few weeks.

Uber said in a statement that the proposed legislation would make rides in California more expensive "while threatening the flexible jobs thousands depend on."

A Lyft spokesperson declined to tell CalMatters where the company stands on the measure, but said that Proposition 22, approved by voters in 2020, reflected voters' will and that the company is working to "improve drivers' experience."