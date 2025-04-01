SF’s Muni ridership continues post-COVID rebound

San Francisco's Muni ridership reached 158 million trips in 2024, edging ridership recovery up to 75 percent of pre-pandemic numbers.

BODY: Muni officials and Mayor Daniel Lurie said the recent ridership numbers show growing demand for public transit.

Officials also said the agency received its highest customer ratings since 2021.

Muni officials said the agency's investment in frequent service, with arrivals every 10 minutes or less, played a key role in the gains.