SF’s Muni ridership continues post-COVID rebound

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published April 1, 2025 at 2:17 PM PDT
harry_nl
/
Flickr / Creative Commons

San Francisco's Muni ridership reached 158 million trips in 2024, edging ridership recovery up to 75 percent of pre-pandemic numbers.

BODY: Muni officials and Mayor Daniel Lurie said the recent ridership numbers show growing demand for public transit.

Officials also said the agency received its highest customer ratings since 2021.

Muni officials said the agency's investment in frequent service, with arrivals every 10 minutes or less, played a key role in the gains.

Muni's recovery comes as the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency faces short-term and long-term fiscal challenges, with a $50 million budget deficit starting this July growing to a $320 million deficit when federal and state one-time relief funds are exhausted by June 2026.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
