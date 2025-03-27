© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Court grants injunction, orders VTA strikers back to work

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published March 27, 2025 at 1:30 PM PDT
A VTA light rail train bound for Winchester is on the tracks at a station. On the other side, there is a train bound for Mountain View. In the foreground, there is a sign for a railroad crossing, with red lights aimed down the track.
Marcel Marchon
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
The Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) operates public transit systems and maintains highways in Santa Clara County. It employs over 2,000 employees, according to its Labor Relations Department. The VTA is currently in the midst of a Strategic Plan to overhaul its business and culture.

San Francisco is seeking billions of dollars from the state to help support the city's public transit system.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed Tuesday to ask Governor Gavin Newsom for two billion dollars in flexible funding over the next two years. 

District 9 Supervisor Jackie Fielder authored the resolution. She said without the funding, city residents would see severe cuts in service. Nearly half-a-mllion people ride Muni every weekday.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority, or SFMTA, is facing a 320-million dollar budget deficit in July 2026, when state and federal COVID relief runs out. 
