Oakland runs out of money to pay for City Hall security

The City of Oakland doesn’t have the money it needs to pay a security firm to guard City Hall through the end of the fiscal year.

The Oaklandside reports that a city review found it lacks $2.5 million needed to fulfill the contract with ABC Security Services through June 30th.

Oakland pays about a half-million dollars on its month-to-month contract with the security company.

The security concerns come a little more than a month after the City Administrator ended remote work and ordered city employees to return to the office at least four days-a-week.The city is currently grappling with a $130-million budget deficit, which has prompted layoffs and cuts to nonprofit service providers.