Affordable housing project planned for Port Reyes Station

Marin County officials say the nonprofit developers behind a new affordable housing project in Point Reyes Station may soon receive a nearly nine-and-a-half million dollar financial boost from the county.

The Marin County Supervisors is set to vote tomorrow (Tuesday) to approve the loan to support the transformation of the former U.S. Coast Guard housing complex into 54 affordable homes.

Officials said the Eden Housing and the Community Land Trust of West Marin (CLAM) are leading the 55-million dollar project. It would provide housing for low-income households earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income.

The property has been vacant since 2014. Officials say the project includes 36 townhomes and a 24-room barracks that will be remodeled to offer rental units ranging from one to four bedrooms.

The housing will serve seniors, families, and local workers, including agricultural workers, addressing a severe shortage of workforce housing in West Marin.

