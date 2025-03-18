Oakland seeks new public safety commission volunteers

The City of Oakland is seeking volunteers for its new, five-member Public Safety Planning and Oversight Commission.

The new body was created last fall, after Oakland voters overwhelmingly approved Measure NN. The ballot initiative extended and increased property and parking taxes to pay for extra police, fire and violence reduction for the next nine years.

The Oaklandside reports Measure NN is projected to generate about 47-million dollars annually.

The newly-created commission will oversee how the measure’s money is spent. The body will also be charged with helping develop two successive violence reduction plans.

At least one of the new commissioners must have a”lived experience.” This is defined as someone with experience with the criminal justice system or is the survivor of sexual exploitation.