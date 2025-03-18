© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oakland seeks new public safety commission volunteers

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published March 18, 2025 at 1:39 PM PDT
Oakland City Hall
Daniel Ramirez
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Oakland City Hall

The City of Oakland is seeking volunteers for its new, five-member Public Safety Planning and Oversight Commission.

The new body was created last fall, after Oakland voters overwhelmingly approved Measure NN. The ballot initiative extended and increased property and parking taxes to pay for extra police, fire and violence reduction for the next nine years.

The Oaklandside reports Measure NN is projected to generate about 47-million dollars annually.

The newly-created commission will oversee how the measure’s money is spent. The body will also be charged with helping develop two successive violence reduction plans.

At least one of the new commissioners must have a”lived experience.” This is defined as someone with experience with the criminal justice system or is the survivor of sexual exploitation.

Find more information on volunteering at kalw.org.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid