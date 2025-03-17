© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
VTA asks Newsom to intervene in transit strike

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published March 17, 2025 at 10:51 AM PDT
A VTA light rail train bound for Winchester is on the tracks at a station. On the other side, there is a train bound for Mountain View. In the foreground, there is a sign for a railroad crossing, with red lights aimed down the track.
Marcel Marchon
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
The Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) operates public transit systems and maintains highways in Santa Clara County. It employs over 2,000 employees, according to its Labor Relations Department. The VTA is currently in the midst of a Strategic Plan to overhaul its business and culture.

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, or VTA, said Saturday it has asked Governor Gavin Newsom to order striking transit employees back to work serving thousands of South Bay riders while it works out a new contract.

The VTA, also disclosed that it filed March 10 for a Superior Court injunction to "stop the irreparable harm to the community." Workers walked off the job a week ago.

The transit authority argues that the union representing more than 1,500 VTA workers, violated a "no strike" clause in its contract, which expired a week ago.Union leaders walked out of a mediation session with the VTA on Friday.

The union’s president could not be reached for comment Saturday afternoon. There was no immediate response to messages left with the governor's press office.

In its appeal to the governor, VTA asks Newsom to appoint a Board of Investigation, which examines public transportation labor disputes. It would have the effect of stopping the strike pending the outcome of the investigation.

The two sides began negotiations in August 2024 to renew the union's three-year contract.

