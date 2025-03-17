VTA asks Newsom to intervene in transit strike

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, or VTA, said Saturday it has asked Governor Gavin Newsom to order striking transit employees back to work serving thousands of South Bay riders while it works out a new contract.

T he VTA, also disclosed that it filed March 10 for a Superior Court injunction to "stop the irreparable harm to the community." Workers walked off the job a week ago.

The transit authority argues that the union representing more than 1,500 VTA workers, violated a "no strike" clause in its contract, which expired a week ago.Union leaders walked out of a mediation session with the VTA on Friday.

The union’s president could not be reached for comment Saturday afternoon. There was no immediate response to messages left with the governor's press office.

In its appeal to the governor, VTA asks Newsom to appoint a Board of Investigation, which examines public transportation labor disputes. It would have the effect of stopping the strike pending the outcome of the investigation.

The two sides began negotiations in August 2024 to renew the union's three-year contract.

