Mural at new Ocean Beach park vandalized

A mural at a controversial oceanfront park replacing the Great Highway in San Francisco was discovered vandalized Saturday, a day after the area was closed to cars.

The park has been the subject of vocal neighborhood opposition. They fear the closure of the roadway will increase traffic congestion.

Supporters calling themselves Friends of Ocean Beach Park say they faced escalating harassment. A spokesperson for the group said the artist of a Judah restroom mural was verbally harassed.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the 60-foot mural was spray-painted with graffiti Friday.

The two-mile long, 43-acre park will stretch from Lincoln Way to Sloat Boulevard and will feature lookout points, art installations, and space for recreation and performances. The park will officially open on April 12.

The park's interim name is Ocean Beach Park, but the public is encouraged to contribute ideas to the permanent name in an online contest.

