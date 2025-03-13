Town hall about Martinez refinery fire happening tonight

Contra Costa County is holding a town hall meeting tonight to discuss last month's Martinez Refining Company fire.

The refinery has experienced multiple problems over the past few years, including last month, when an explosion and fire blew toxic smoke north of the refinery and injured six workers.

The company said it expects to be done investigating the fire by April 30th.

The meeting tonight will allow community members to ask questions and get updates from the refinery, as well as the other public agencies that are investigating the incident.

Supervisor Shanelle Scales-Preston will be joined by representatives from the refinery, Contra Costa Health, the county’s hazardous materials team, Fire Protection District, Community Warning System, and Water District. The Bay Area Air District and the Martinez Public Works Department will also be present.

The meeting will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at John Muir Elementary School at 205 Vista Way in Martinez.