Total lunar eclipse tonight for Western Hemisphere

A total lunar eclipse will be visible tonight for everyone in the western hemisphere. In the Bay Area , the eclipse will begin around 9pm and reach totality around midnight.

During a lunar eclipse , the Sun, Earth, and Moon line up. The Sun casts Earth’s shadow on the moon, fully enveloping it. This can make the moon appear red or orange, often referred to as a “blood moon”.

But don’t get too excited: cloud cover is likely tonight in the Bay Area. Still, a few events are happening locally.

Chabot Space and Science Center is holding a late night viewing party on their observation deck in the Oakland Hills. It includes eclipse-themed demonstrations and hot chocolate.

The Exploratorium at Pier 15 will also hold a talk with astronomers about the museum’s work in broadcasting total eclipses worldwide.

