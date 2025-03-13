© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Total lunar eclipse tonight for Western Hemisphere

KALW | By Eliza Peppel
Published March 13, 2025 at 2:53 PM PDT
View of the March full moon from Mount Tamalpais
Eliza Peppel
/
KALW
View of the March full moon from Mount Tamalpais

A total lunar eclipse will be visible tonight for everyone in the western hemisphere. In the Bay Area, the eclipse will begin around 9pm and reach totality around midnight.

During a lunar eclipse, the Sun, Earth, and Moon line up. The Sun casts Earth’s shadow on the moon, fully enveloping it. This can make the moon appear red or orange, often referred to as a “blood moon”.

But don’t get too excited: cloud cover is likely tonight in the Bay Area. Still, a few events are happening locally.

Chabot Space and Science Center is holding a late night viewing party on their observation deck in the Oakland Hills. It includes eclipse-themed demonstrations and hot chocolate.

The Exploratorium at Pier 15 will also hold a talk with astronomers about the museum’s work in broadcasting total eclipses worldwide.
Eliza Peppel
Born in the Bay Area, raised in California and France, Eliza is a news producer and audio reporter. She studied creative writing at The New School in New York before completing a BA degree in journalism at Fordham University in 2021. She likes 70s funk and riding her bike.
